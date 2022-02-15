Sansad TV says YouTube channel compromised by ‘scamsters’

The official YouTube account of Sansad TV– the government TV channel that live streams Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings – was “terminated” by YouTube on Tuesday morning for “for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines”.

In its official statement, Sansad TV said, “YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday, 1 AM) including live streaming on this Channel.”

It claimed that the name of the Sansad TV YouTube channel got changed to “Ethereum" by the attacker. “Sansad TV’s Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV Channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours,” it added.

As per YouTube, its community guidelines outline “what type of content isn’t allowed” on the platform, and apply to all kinds of content including videos, comments on the videos, as well as the links and thumbnails.

According to the platform, it enforces these guidelines equally for everyone by “using a combination of human reviewers and machine learning”.

The channel has said that YouTube is working on the security threat and the issue will be resolved as soon as possible.