SEBI slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on PRM Power for fraudulent trade

Markets regulator Sebi Monday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Jaipur-based PRM Power & Projects for fraudulent trade by creating artificial volume in illiquid stock options on the BSE.

In April 2018, Sebi announced to take action in a phased manner against 14,720 entities for "non-genuine trades" through the illiquid stock options segment. The regulator said adjudication proceedings have been initiated against 567 entities involved in such trades in the first phase.

The regulator conducted an investigation between April 2014 and September 2015 into the trading activities of certain entities in illiquid stock options on the BSE after observing a large-scale reversal of trades in the bourse's stock options segment.

During the probe, the regulator found that PRM Power had executed several reversal trades with the same entities on the same day, thereby creating artificial volume, leading to the false and misleading appearance of trading in illiquid stock options.

The act of generating artificial volume by indulging in reversal trades amounts to fraudulent trading, hence violative of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations, thereby making PRM Power liable for a monetary penalty, the Securities and Exchange Board of India noted.

