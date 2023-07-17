Seema Haider, husband Sachin 'missing' from Greater Noida home: Report

Pakistani national Seema Haider and her Indian husband Sachin Meena have reportedly gone missing from their Greater Noida home. Haider, who met Meena while playing the online game PUBG, illegally entered India via Nepal.

The UP Police had arrested Haider for entering India illegally without a visa through Nepal. But later, she was released on bail. Haider converted to Hinduism and married Meena, and started staying at his Greater Nodia house. However, now reports say Haider and Meena have gone missing for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh ATS has reportedly started a probe to find out Haider's Pakistani links and the route she took to enter India.

Last week, India Today reported that a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer expressed concerns about potential attacks on Haider after she spoke about converting from Islam to Hinduism to be with Sachin. The police official warned that some miscreant, garbed as a member of the crowd or as media personnel, may carry out a fatal attack on Haider.

Watch: IIT graduate gets caught for sending AI-written cover letter, people react as tweet goes viral

Watch: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif’s first look out from Merry Christmas; Know about release date, cast, plot; avoids clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, up against Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha at Box Office

The official also said that though there had been no formal request from Seema or Sachin, seeking security measures, the police were maintaining constant surveillance on their house. Police officers, both in uniform and plain clothes, were discreetly deployed around the house in Rabupura.

Sources told India Today that the central government may not repatriate Haider to Pakistan at this time. The final decision on Seema's future lies with the Ministry of External Affairs and the central government.

Talking about Haider's illegal entry into India, sources within the police suggested the possibility of granting a long-term visa with certain conditions, considering her marriage to an Indian.

If Sachin appeals to the government for permission for his wife to stay in India, she may be granted a long-term visa due to her status, sources told IT.

Watch: Tovino Thomas as Superman, Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman as AI images show superheroes during 2018 Kerala floods, another AI artist reimagines superheroes in Delhi rains

Watch: Dhoni’s car and bike collection seen in video by Venkatesh Prasad; Check out vintage cars owned by CSK skipper

Watch: Is YouTuber Dhruv Rathee going to make a wild card entry on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2? Know about other contestants, row over Salman Khan smoking on live TV

Watch: AI images of South actors Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan as Vikings characters