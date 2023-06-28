'Siddaramaiah got scared...': DK Shivakumar on construction of 'steel bridge' in Karnataka; Priyank Kharge backs CM

Over a month after conceding the chief minister's post, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday took a dig at his boss Siddaramaiah, saying the latter was scared when it came to building the 'steel bridge' in the state. There has been a power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar and it was seen during the hectic negotiations for the chief minister's post after the Congress returned to power in Karnataka in May.

On Tuesday, Shivakumar again trained his gun at Siddaramaiah and said the latter backed down from a project due to fear of public backlash. Addressing a gathering in Hassan, the deputy chief minister said many people suggest the construction of tunnels and flyovers in the state.

"In the previous Siddaramaiah government, they wanted to build a steel bridge, but there was a massive uproar over it. At that time Siddaramaiah got scared and backed down from the project," Shivakumar said, adding that if it were him, he would not have budged and gone ahead with the project.

Shivakumar's remarks triggered a buzz among people, with many pointing to the power play between the two senior leaders.

State minister Priyank Kharge, however, played down the remarks saying Siddaramaiah was not scared but was sensitive to public opinion. "I wouldn't say that Siddaramaiah got scared," Kharge said while speaking to the news agency ANI. "The Chief Minister is sensitive to public opinion. Sometimes, false narratives get floated and good decisions are delayed. I think that is what the Deputy Chief Minister meant."

After Congress made a thumping comeback in May, Shivakumar, the KPCC chief, had lobbied hard for the top post but lost the race to Siddaramaiah. There have been reports that the Congress has worked out a power-sharing formula, under which Shivakumar may become the chief minister in the latter half of the current term.

However, some ministers close to the chief minister recently said there was no such formula and that Siddaramaiah will continue for the full term. Shivakumar's brother and Congress MP DK Suresh took on the leaders backing Siddarmaiah, saying he can respond to leaders making such statements but "tell him (such remarks are) not necessary".