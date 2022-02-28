Supertech twin towers will be demolished by May 22: Noida authorities to SC

The Noida authorities on Monday told Supreme Court that Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project will be demolished by May 22.

The authorities also added that all debris will be removed by August 22. Senior Advisor Ravindra Kumar appearing for Noida informed the bench that the twin tower demolition has already started, adding that the orders of the apex court are being complied with, photographs attached.

The information comes after the meeting of all stakeholders were held on February 9.

While hearing the case, the top court ordered that all authorities shall strictly comply with the timeline given in Noida Authority's affidavit.

SC further placed the same on record and listed the matter on May 17, 2022.

Earlier this month (February 7), the NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari had said the demolition process will begin on site within two weeks.

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers within three months for violation of building norms by the realty firm in alleged ''collusion with NOIDA officials'', holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

It had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.

(With inputs from Sanjay Sharma)