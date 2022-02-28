Ukraine crisis: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on 'Operation Ganga'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting, his second of the day, to review the ongoing efforts under 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russia had launched a military operation on Ukraine. Caught in the middle of it are thousands of Indian nationals, including students, living in Ukraine who are now scrambling to get back to India.

"The Prime Minister has said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

PM @narendramodi chaired a high level meet,his second today,to review the ongoing efforts under #OperationGanga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.



PM said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe & secure. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 28, 2022

In a statement, the MEA said that during the meeting the prime minister pointed out that the visit of four senior ministers as his Special Envoys to various nations will energise the evacuation efforts. It is reflective of the priority the government attaches to this matter.

Bagchi added that PM Modi said that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on would be despatched tomorrow.

"Guided by India's motto of the world being one family, prime minister also stated that India will help people from neighbouring countries and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance," Bagchi said.

Earlier on Monday, the government said that Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate with the evacuation efforts and help students.

While V K Singh will coordinate the evacuation efforts in Poland, Rijiju will be in Slovakia and Hardeep Singh Puri in Hungary. Scindia will look after evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also spoke to Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic and Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, Prime Minister of Romania.

The PM thanked both the leaders for the assistance provided by their respective countries in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.

Modi requested for the countries' continued assistance in the next few days as well as India looks to evacuate its remaining citizens from the conflict zone.

"The prime minister also expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

He also stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

PM Modi also stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

Also read: Ukraine crisis: US blocks transactions with Russia's central bank

Also read: Analysis: SWIFT block deals hard blow to Russia; leaves room to tighten