Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 21 rescue op members with oxygen masks enter tunnel via tube

Twenty-one rescue operation members have entered the collapsed Silkyara tunnel via a tube to evacuate workers trapped since November 12, India Today reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was reported that the rescuers were inching closer to their goal as they had inserted wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and would have to drill another around 12 metres to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara for 10 days.

"We are very happy to inform you that (drilling of) a length of six metres has been achieved over the past one hour. Hopefully, the next two-three hours will be comfortable in terms of assembling for the next push and attaining what all of us are waiting for. I hope that when we assemble again at 8 pm we have some similar good news to share with you," said Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the prime minister's office.

NHIDCL MD Mahmood Ahmed and Khulbe had told reporters that 39 metres had been drilled through the rubble to lay three 800-mm diametre pipes. Rescuers have to drill up to around 57 metres in total to reach the trapped workers.

