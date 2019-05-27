Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn's father passes away; last rites will take place at 6 pm today

Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan passed away in Mumbai today morning. He was one of the most celebrated stunts and action directors in Bollywood. Trade pundit Taran Adarsh, in a Twitter post, said that the funeral will take place at 6 pm today.

He tweeted that Veeru Devgan passed away on the morning of May 27, 2019. Veeru Devgan was an accomplished action director, he added.

Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Veeru Devgan acted in films like Kranti, Singhasan and Saurabh. He also introduced his son to Bollywood in the movie Phool Aur Kante that was released in 1991.

Veeru Devgan had worked in more than 80 Hindi films, like Shahenshah, Khoon Bhari Maang, Hindustan Ki Kasam in various capacities.

Veeru Devgan is survived by wife Veena Devgan, two daughters - Kavita and Neelam Devgan, and two sons - Ajay and Anil Devgan.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

