Vistara announces anniversary sale, domestic fares starting at Rs 1899; bookings open

Tata Group owned-Vistara on Saturday announced its eighth-anniversary sale under which it is offering special fares for flying across its domestic and international network.

"The new feeling turns 8! As we soar towards new beginnings, we are excited to announce our Anniversary Sale. Enjoy special fares when flying across our domestic and international network," the airline said.

Join us as we mark 8 glorious years of soaring through the skies with our Anniversary Sale! Enjoy special fares when flying with us. Also get flat 23% off on seat selection and excess baggage. Book Now: https://t.co/MJpP6xhF0v.

T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/tdIMMAFDEw — Vistara (@airvistara) January 7, 2023

For domestic, one-way all-inclusive fares start at Rs 1899 for Economy Class, Rs 2699 for Premium Economy, and Rs 6999 for Business Class.

For international, return all-inclusive fares start at Rs 13299 for Economy Class (Delhi-Kathmandu), Rs 16799 for Premium Economy (Delhi-Kathmandu), and Rs 43699 for Business Class (Delhi-Kathmandu and Mumbai-Kathmandu).

Vistara is also offering a flat 23 per cent off on the purchase of paid seats and excess baggage.

Bookings have started and will continue till 23:59 hours on 12-January-2023, for travel between 23-January-2023 and 30-September-2023 – both dates included (blackout dates apply).

Travellers can book tickets via the airline's website www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through call centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), was established in 2013 and is India's leading full-service carrier with international operations in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

On 29 November 2022, the Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India. The proposed merger is estimated to be completed by March 2024.

With this consolidation, Air India shall be India's leading domestic and international carrier with a combined fleet of 218 aircraft, making it the country's largest international carrier and second largest domestic carrier.

In October, the airline announced a Festive Sale across its domestic and international network. During the sale, the one-way, all-inclusive domestic fares started from Rs 1,499 for Economy, Rs 2,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 8,999 for Business Class.

On international routes, all-inclusive return fares started from Rs 14,149 for Economy, Rs 18,499 for Premium Economy, and Rs 42,499 for Business Class.