WATCH: PM Modi stops his convoy to let an ambulance pass in Himachal Pradesh

Leading by example, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stopped his convoy for letting an ambulance pass in Himachal Pradesh. The incident happened in Himachal's Chambi, where the Prime Minister had gone to address a public rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a 14-second video on Twitter in which an ambulance can be seen passing through the barricade put up on the road while PM Modi's convoy was waiting at the side.

After the ambulance crossed, the police officer at the barricade signaled the cavalcade to move.

BJP's Sambit Patra too shared the video and wrote: "First ambulance, then pradhan sevak." By stopping his convoy, Patra said PM Modi showed his sensitivity towards the public and this sensitivity keeps him connected with the common man.

Prime Minister Modi has been against the VVIP culture and it was during his time the Centre barred officials from both Centre and state from using red beacons atop their vehicles.

Earlier today, he was in Sujanpur for a public rally. During his address there, PM Modi targeted the Congress and said the people of Himachal were the biggest sufferers of the betrayal and deceit committed by it during its rule for many years. "Whereas BJP has made constant efforts to provide basic facilities to every door-to-door of Himachal," he said.

The Prime Minister said the Congress has a history of false promises and false guarantees and its condition is deteriorating day by day.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who is also in Himachal for the election campaign, said before 2014, the poor lived in kaccha houses, went in open for defecation and did not have a bank account. "PM Modi made pucca houses for 3.22 crore people, provided electricity to every village, made toilets for every house and got bank accounts opened," he said.