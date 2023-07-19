'We will do that if...': Priyank Kharge rejects BJP's demand to hand over Bengaluru terror suspects case to NIA

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday turned down the BJP's demand that the case of terror suspects be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "If at all the investigation needs national help or it has international connections, then we will see about seeking Centre's help," Kharge said. "But as of now, we have an efficient policing system here, we have a mechanism to deal with terrorism here. We will do that," the minister said. He also asked: "But why is BJP always in a hurry? They don't trust the same officers that they had a month back."

Earlier today, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that the Central Crime Branch had arrested five people who were radicalised to carry out terror attacks. They were arrested with firearms and ammunition along with 12 mobile phones. Seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, a bunch of walkie-talkies, and some daggers were also seized from the terror suspects, the police officer said. They have been booked under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The suspects were identified as Sohail, Omar, Jahid, Mudasir, and Faisal. The five suspects were arrested near a place of worship in the Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality in the city while planning a major conspiracy, sources told the news agency PTI.

The police commissioner said that the Central Crime Branch had succeeded in busting the anti-social forces and foiled their nefarious designs. They were arrested after raiding a place under Hebbal police station limits, he said while speaking to reporters. The suspects were radicalised by T Nazeer and Junaid - both are accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case. Nazeer is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison while Junaid is living abroad.

The terror suspects are accused of murder, robbery, smuggling of red sanders, and other crimes. They were in touch with Nazeer, he said. Nazeer has links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, the police commissioner said. He added that Nazeer's gang members were planning to carry out "destructive activities".

Another kingpin, who is holed up abroad, was accused of killing his business rival Noor Ahmed in 2017, the police officer said. In that case, 21 people were arrested including the five terror suspects, Dayananda said. "We have booked them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and taken them on 15 days' custody to investigate the case further," he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP blamed the Congress government for emboldening terrorists in the state. BJP MLA and former minister R Ashoka said the arrival of the Congress government in the state has strengthened "anti-national forces" to carry out terror activities. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appreciated the CCB for busting the gang. He demanded that this case should be handed over to the NIA.

(With inputs from PTI)

