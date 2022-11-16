Wearing a mask on flights is now optional, says Centre

The mandatory requirement to wear masks in flight and at airports in India has been done away with by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday.

The review order comes at a time when domestic air traffic is close to pre-Covid levels.

The government has also removed the provision of fine or penalty for not wearing a face mask during a flight.

The review order mentioned that air passengers should preferably use face masks while traveling in flight, domestic or international.

The in-flight announcement about the wearing of face mask will not mention any fine or penalty for not wearing a face mask. "The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by Covid, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers," stated the order.

Indian airlines carried nearly 1.04 crore domestic passengers in September, marginally higher than the traffic registered in August amid rising travel demand.

Data released by aviation regulator DGCA last month showed that domestic air passenger volume grew 46.54 per cent to 1.034 crore (103.55 lakh) in September compared to the year-ago period.