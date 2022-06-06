What is Norovirus? Symptoms, how to prevent; all you need to know about the infection

What is Norovirus?



Norovirus, also known as the ‘’ Winter vomiting bug’’, is a highly contagious virus strain similar to a diarrhoea-inducing virus. It is a virus capable of infecting and sickening just about anyone. Norovirus has a high chance of spreading through contaminated food and water. Due to its severe impact on the body's gastrointestinal system, it is known as the stomach bug as well.

The state of Kerala has been no stranger to sudden disease outbreaks. It was only recently that Kerela was getting back on its feet after the Nipah Virus outbreak that it is now clouded by Norovirus.



Norovirus in Kerala



On Sunday, the Kerala government confirmed that two primary school children from Thiruvananthapuram have tested positive for Norovirus. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, and their condition is stable.



Keeping in mind the exceedingly aggressive nature of the virus, the Kerala government has urged people to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. The Kerala health minister Veena George said: "Norovirus infection has been detected in two children, and their health condition is stable. There is no need to be concerned, but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness."



The Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty, has called for an immediate meeting of the officials in charge to discuss what steps to make mid-day meals safe for the children. In November last year, about a dozen students in a veterinary college in Wayanad were infected with the virus.



Symptoms of Norovirus



The signs and symptoms of Norovirus can start almost immediately as the virus enters the body. The symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting, low-grade fever, and severe muscle pain.



The signs of the infection generally begin showing between 12-48 hours after the first exposure to the virus and last between 1 to 3 days. Even after being affected, there have been cases where people show no signs or symptoms but can still spread the virus to others.

Causes of Norovirus



It is a highly contagious virus and can spread quickly to others. It can be caused by being in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus, touching contaminated surfaces, or consuming contaminated food and water. Norovirus naturally infects certain foods, such as seafood and oysters, so the person serving must clean the food well before being cooked and served.



Prevention of Norovirus



Most cases of Norovirus spread during the summers and winters; Norovirus spreads very quickly in closed-off spaces such as gyms, schools etc. Some ways to prevent Norovirus are washing seafood through and through, washing hands regularly with soap and water and thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables before consumption.

