World Cup semi-final, IND vs NZ: Shami's double blow brings India back in game

Mohammed Shami's two quick strikes brought India back into the game against New Zealand, which for a moment, looked in a commanding position after skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell added 181 runs for the third wicket.

Chasing a mammoth total of 398 runs to win, the Black Caps lost the first two wickets for 39 runs in 7.4 overs - both wickets went to Shami. However, after that, Williamson and Mitchell went on a rampage and took the scoreboard to 220 runs in 32 overs. India desperately needed to break the partnership, which was looking dangerous.

You are the man @MdShami11 much needed breakthrough. #IndiaVsNewZealand — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 15, 2023

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma turned to Shami, who broke the partnership by getting Williamson out for 69 runs. Shami struck again in the same over when he got Tom Latham out for a duck. The pacer's quick two wickets put the Kiwis in a tough spot after which their run rate slowed.

Praising Shami, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said the pacer took crucial wickets at a crucial stage.

Spell master @MdShami11 strikes again! Taking crucial wickets at a crucial stage - that's Shami for you! 💥 Your grit and hard work shine through, brother. Keep dominating! 💪 #INDvsNZ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 15, 2023

"@MdShami11 you’re a gem – a golden arm, platinum, and diamond in one! A true go-to man for India," said Yusuf Pathan, former Indian cricketer.

@MdShami11 , you’re a gem – a golden arm, platinum, and diamond in one! 💎🏏 A true go-to man for India #IndiaVsNewZealand — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 15, 2023

Netizens praised Shami for much-needed wickets and for bringing back India into the game. "Don't underestimate our legendary bowler Mohammad Shami you kill it champ back-to-back wickets India is controlling the game," said one Shivam Shukla, a social media user.

Don't underestimate our legendary bowler Mohammad Shami you kill it champ back to back wickets india is controlling the game 🔥💯👏👏



The Man Of the WorldCups 🔥#INDvsNZ #IndiaVsNewZealand #Shami pic.twitter.com/5iALsLuhHa — Shivam Shukla (@FollowBhiKarlo) November 15, 2023

Batting first, India posted a huge total of 397 with two special knocks from the team - one by Virat Kohli and the other from Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas got 105 runs in just 70 deliveries, putting India at the top.

For New Zealand, Mitchell played a brilliant knock and hit another century against the Indian pacers, who have been in decent form but today looked a little struggling in the middle overs.

Jasprit Bumrah went for 45 runs in 7 overs while Mohammed Siraj gave away 71 runs in 8 overs. Shami was the only successful bowler who picked up four wickets for 48 runs in 8 overs.

