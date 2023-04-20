'Wow, that's special,' says Apple CEO Tim Cook on J-K's Chenab Bridge being 'taller than Eiffel Tower'

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is visiting India, on Wednesday expressed his amazement after seeing a photograph of the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. Tim Cook met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Railway Ministry office in Delhi. As he walked through the office of the ministry, he stopped to see the photograph of the Chenab Bridge right outside Vaishnaw's cabin.

Vaishnaw then explained the photograph and told Cook that the Chenab Bridge connects the northern state of Kashmir. "And this bridge is about 30 metres taller compared to the Eiffel Tower." To this, the Apple CEO replied: "Wow". The railway minister further said that this bridge was fully designed in India and the government recently commissioned the railway track over it. "And by December we will be running the Vande Bharat train on this." "Oh wow! that is special! Wow!" reacted Tim Cook.

The Chenab Bridge is the world's highest railway bridge, which goes over the Chenab river at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) above the river, which is 35 meters taller than Paris' Eiffel Tower. The arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of J&K is 1,178 feet above the riverbed, forming a crucial link from Katra to Banihal. It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link.

Vaishnaw told Tim Cook that India laid about 5,000 kilometres of new tracks which he said was like setting up a completely new network equivalent to what Switzerland has. "Switzerland is about 5,200 kilometres. So, it is like setting up one whole new Switzerland rail line. That is the pace with which the country is working," the minister said. On this, Tim Cook said: "That is amazing!"

During his meeting with the minister, the Apple CEO was presented with a special memento – a replica of the Vande Bharat train. In a tweet, Vaishnaw said: "Met with Tim Cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation, especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship."

Earlier in the day, Tim Cook opened Apple's second retail store in Delhi's Saket. The first store was launched in Mumbai's BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Cook met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Apple was committed to growing and investing across the country.