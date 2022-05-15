You are being manipulated by the algorithm: Musk warns Twitter users

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned Twitter users that they are being manipulated by "the algorithm" in ways that they don't realise. "You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don't realize," wrote Musk on Twitter.

Musk's tweet came a couple of days after he put the $44 billion Twitter deal on hold temporarily over pending details supporting the calculation that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5 per cent of users.

Musk stated that it is very important for users to "fix" their Twitter feeds. Musk suggested the following three steps through which this can be done:

1. Tap the 'home' button

2. Tap stars in the upper right of the screen

3. Select 'latest tweets

"Easy to switch back & forth to see the difference," wrote Musk.

"(This message brought to you by the Illuminaughty)," wrote Musk in another tweet.

Former Twitter CEO replied to Musk's tweet. "It was designed simply to save you time when you are away from app for a while," wrote Jack Dorsey. "Pull to refresh goes back to reverse chron as well," he added.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk stated on Saturday that Twitter Inc's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" tweeted Musk on Saturday.

Musk, the world's richest man, has been advocating through several tweets of late that one of his priorities would be to remove "spam bots" from the platform.

