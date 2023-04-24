YSRTP chief YS Sharmila sent to 14-day police remand for 'assaulting' cops  

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila was on Monday sent to 14-day police remand for allegedly "slapping and manhandling" police personnel. Earlier in the day, she was arrested by the Hyderabad police after she allegedly assaulted cops. The incident happened after cops tried to stop her from leaving her house for the party's protest outside the office of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the leak of question papers in recruitment exams by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

#WATCH | YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila manhandles police personnel as she is being detained to prevent her from visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/StkI7AXkUJ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

Based on a complaint by police personnel, a case was registered against Sharmila in which she was accused of assaulting one sub-inspector, ramming her vehicle on a police constable and causing him a leg injury, and also abusing police officials. The police said they were also analysing video footage purportedly showing Sharmila's mother Y S Vijayamma too slapping a woman constable during a scuffle near Jubilee Hills Police Station where she went to meet the arrested Sharmila.

The case was registered under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 324 (voluntary causing hurt) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against Sharmila and her driver, they said.

In videos, Sharmila was seen "manhandling" police officials who tried to prevent her from proceeding with a "protest" for which she had not obtained permission. The police said they got information that Sharmila was planning to hold a protest at the SIT office. As there was no permission for it, police personnel tried to prevent her, but she misbehaved with them and also pushed the cops including women police personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)