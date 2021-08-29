Govt extends deadline for various tax compliances

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday extended the deadline for various tax compliances, including filing of statement for equalisation levy and remittances.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the provisions of the Income-tax Act,1961 read with Income-tax Rules,1962 (Rules), CBDT has decided to further extend the due dates for electronic filing of such forms," a statement said.

The last date for filing the equalisation levy statement in Form-1 for financial year 2020-21 has been extended till December 31, against the original due date of June 30.

The quarterly statement in Form 15CC to be furnished by authorised dealers in respect of remittances made for June and September quarter, can now be filed by November 30 and December 31, respectively. The original due date for filing this statement was July 15 and October 15, respectively.

The CBDT has also extended the due dates for electronic filing of forms related to intimation by pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

Intimation to be made by pension funds and sovereign wealth funds in respect of investments made in India for June and September quarter, which is required to be furnished by July 31 and October 31, would now have to be furnished by November 30 and December 31, respectively.

The due dates for uploading declarations received in Form 15G/15H for June and September quarters have been extended till November 30 and December 31, respectively, from July 15 and October 15, respectively.

The deadlines are being extended as glitches marred the functioning of new income tax portal launched on June 7. The Finance Ministry had last week summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain why issues continued to plague the portal developed by the software major.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the meeting with Parekh on August 23, expressed "deep disappointment" over persisting glitches for more than two months after portal launch and gave him time till September 15 to resolve all issues.

