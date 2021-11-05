Planning to travel abroad? These countries have opened their borders for Indians

As COVID-19 cases decline in parts of the world, most countries have opened their borders for foreign travellers.



Australia, Oman, Philippines, Mexico, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Greece recognised India's Covaxin as it eased curbs on international travel.



Indian tourists vaccinated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be considered fully immunised in these countries.



The Ministry of External Affairs informed that five more countries have recognised India's Covaxin vaccination certificate, including Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia.



Planning to travel abroad this festive season? Thailand has allowed quarantine-free entry to fully vaccinated travellers from 63 countries, including India.



According to new travel guidelines, the US will lift travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective November 8. The White House said that with few exceptions, only foreign nationals with vaccinations approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization will be allowed to board planes to the U.S. "For anyone travelling to the United States who cannot demonstrate proof of full vaccination, they will have to produce documentation of a negative test within one day of departure," instead of the current three days, according to the White House.



The UK has exempted fully vaccinated from quarantine requirements. Fully vaccinated Indians can travel to UK, but they have to take COVID-19 test on the second day of their arrival. The passengers will also have to complete a passenger locator form 48 hours before arriving in the country.



Foreign travellers will be considered fully vaccinated if they had taken the second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in the UK. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.