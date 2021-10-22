PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today, his office said. The announcement comes a day after India made history by becoming the second country after China to reach the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone.

"PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today," read a one-line tweet by the PM’s office on Friday.

According to the government, around three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and around 30 per cent are fully vaccinated.

PM Modi hailed the landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of the 130 crore population. PM Modi expressed gratitude towards the medical fraternity for this achievement.

The Prime Minister also visited the vaccination centre at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi soon after the achievement and interacted with hospital staff and some of the beneficiaries. He was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Modi, scientists, health workers and citizens of India for equitable vaccine distribution.

"Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets," he said in a tweet.

China is the only nation to dish out more vaccine doses than India, having fully inoculated some 1.05 billion, or 75 per cent of its citizens, as of late September.

