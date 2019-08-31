'Quarter se Quarter Tak, low GDP growth: Twitter reacts to Indian economy's lowest growth rate in 6 years

The National Statistical Office (NSO) Friday released India's gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for April-June quarter, which showed the GDP growth slip to a 6-year low of 5 per cent as compared to 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter as consumer demand and government spending slowed amid global trade frictions.

Following this, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday tweeted saying, "Remember the hit movie QSQT - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak? Now QSQT is synonymous with Quarter Se Quarter Tak. Two consecutive quarters of low GDP growth sought to be buried by managing headlines".





Remember the hit movie QSQT - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?



Now QSQT is synonymous with Quarter Se Quarter Tak. Two consecutive quarters of low GDP growth sought to be buried by managing headlines.#GDPFreeFall â Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 31, 2019

Apart from Jairam, the GDP numbers ushered in several jokes and sarcastic humour on Twitter at a time when concerns about the Indian economy are at an all-time high. Here is how Twitterati reacted to the GDP numbers:

Okay so which Asana can get us double digit GDP nos Modi Ji can ask Ramdev.#GDPinICU#GDPFreeFall#GDPData#AbkiBaarMandiSarkaar â Bhaskar (@Externall_Force) August 31, 2019

DMK President MK Stalin targeted PM Modi government over worse than anticipated GDP numbers, he tweeted saying, "The slowdown in the national economy is now evident from the abysmal GDP rate. Will the BJP Government at least now wake up and start addressing real issues - job losses, industrial slump, rural distress - rather than speaking in mere rhetoric and chest-thumping? #EconomyCrisis".

The slowdown in the national economy is now evident from the abysmal GDP rate



Will the BJP Government at least now wake up and start addressing real issues - job losses, industrial slump, rural distress - rather than speaking in mere rherotric and chest thumping? #EconomyCrisis â M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 30, 2019

Me: From $42 Bn to just $109 Mn seems like Anil Ambani is the biggest loser.



BJP: Hold my chai!!#GDPData#EconomyGoneBJPMaun#BahiKhateMeinLochapic.twitter.com/WUa7hWPPpN â JaganJ (@DLieLlama) August 31, 2019

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi also took a dig at the Modi government and said, "India's GDP growth rate is 5% but even this is according to the new methodology which comes with a Modi booster. Real GDP minus Modi booster is around 3%".

India's GDP growth rate is 5% but even this is according to the new methodology which comes with a Modi booster. Real GDP minus Modi booster is around 3%. #Modinomics â Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 31, 2019

Various economists and surveys had predicted a decline in the GDP for the June quarter. But the GDP growth rate of 5 per cent remained well below even these estimates.

Also read: India's GDP growth slips to 6-year low of 5% in April-June quarter

Also read: India falls further behind China as GDP slips 5% in June quarter