Bengaluru Auto Drivers: One issues ultimatum to a woman, another manages two rides simultaneously

Bengaluru has seen a rise in quirky incidents involving auto drivers in recent days. One such incident happened earlier this week when a woman received “an ultimatum” from her auto driver.

A woman named Aishwarya, shared a screenshot of her chat with an auto driver on X, formerly known as Twitter. She captioned her post as, “Booked an auto today. The driver gave me an ultimatum”. She also tagged ‘@PeakBengaluru’ in her post.

Booked an auto today. The driver gave me an ultimatum 🥲🫠 @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/cq3QPc1vG7 — Aishwarya (@SerialEscapist) August 8, 2023

The photo shows three messages from the auto driver. The driver reached the destination and sent a text “I’ve reached”, then he sent the same text again. And in his third message he simply wrote, “Time is over.”

The woman did not make it clear whether she was able to board her auto successfully or not.

Such incidents have become very common in the tech hub of Karnataka. Few days back another user shared such incident, where an auto driver booked two different rides on two different apps at the same time.

X user named ‘harsh.fig’ had tweeted saying: “2 different locations, 2 different apps, 2 different phones, Same auto, Same driver.” He also shared the images of both apps opened on different devices which showed the name of the driver as ‘Dasharath’.

Dashrath need a raise 💰 — harsh.fig 🐈 🍣 (@design_melon_) August 6, 2023

The user then commented on his own post, “Dashrath need a raise”. Other users on X also found it amusing as they wrote, “Multiverse - Bangalore Auto Version”.

Multiverse - Bangalore Auto Version 😂 — Athar Mohammad Aarif (@aarifathar) August 9, 2023

Another user said, “Jaise Tumne book Kiya ek sath Do Application se Waise he auto walay ne Ek sath Dono app login Kiya hai”

Jaise Tumne book Kiya ek sath Do Application se

Waise he auto walay ne

Ek sath Dono app login Kiya hai — Sk (@Sk1466498364639) August 8, 2023

One user named ‘Uncle Sham’ replied to the post by sharing a poster of Inception, the highly popular sci-fi thriller made by Christopher Nolan.