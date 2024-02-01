Headline- 'Budget not necessarily for transformational policy announcements': Anand Mahindra after Interim Budget 2024

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, has voiced his perspective on the annual budgetary process, particularly in relation to the Interim Budget 2024. He took to X to express a critical view of the excessive expectations and drama that typically surround budget announcements. Mahindra argues that the budget should not be seen as a platform for unveiling transformational policy changes; instead, such policies can and should be introduced at any time throughout the year.

"The Budget is NOT necessarily the occasion for transformational policy announcements. Those can, and should, happen throughout the year," he said.

"Just as it is for all private households, the Budget is an opportunity to plan our finances prudently and with fiscal rectitude. The more we are focussed on living within our means and investing for a robust but sustainable future, the more confidence we will gain with global investors," Mahindra added.

For many years, I have been saying that we create too much drama around the budget and raise expectations of policy announcements to an unrealistically feverish pitch.



The Budget is NOT necessarily the occasion for transformational policy announcements. Those can, and should, happen throughout the year.

He expressed satisfaction with the Interim Budget for four reasons: the Finance Minister's concise speech, the absence of populist announcements, an improved fiscal deficit target, and the absence of alterations in taxation.

"It was one of the shortest speeches-Brevity that is welcome and which communicates quiet confidence. No populistic measures were announced as has traditionally been expected in pre-election budgets. A welcome, and I hope, permanent approach! The fiscal deficit target was better than envisaged. Prudence scored a decisive victory," said Mahindra.

Furthermore, he commended the stability in tax and duty structures and noted an improved Tax to GDP ratio, which he believes lays a solid foundation for fiscal flexibility.

"The really good news was the higher Tax to GDP ratio which has long been hoped for and which cements a strong foundation for fiscal flexibility and aggressive expenditure when it is needed. The FM can and should trumpet this more loudly," the industrialist said.

This morning, the Finance Minister unveiled the government's final Budget, an interim one, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Budget refrained from significant giveaways but raised the capital expenditure outlay to 11.1%, amounting to Rs 11.11 lakh crore. The government has outlined its commitment to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.1% in 2024-25, down from the current 5.8%.

