'Love you': Shah Rukh Khan on Salman Khan saying he'll watch 'Jawan' on first day

The 'prevue' of one of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated movies Jawan got released on July 10 (Monday) after the massive success of Pathaan this year. The prevue has already created quite a buzz among the audiences, who are incredibly excited about its release. King Khan is also getting a lot of support from the industry, and yesterday itself, the Bhai Jaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, appreciated the prevue.

Salman wrote, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk.”

Today Shah Rukh Khan responded to his tweet and thanked him for his warm wishes.

He wrote, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you.”

This warm exchange between the starts increased the excitement among their fans, one user wrote, “Let me know where r u watching first day first show, I will be there to meet you, u watch The movie I watch you! Only way my ticket price will be worth it! otherwise I will watch #Tiger3 one more time with the money #SalmanKhan #SalmanKhan love u Salman!”

On Monday, Red Chillies Entertainment released the movie trailer, and it instantly gained momentum among the audiences. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, along with Shah Rukh Khan in the prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Shah Rukh Khan's last 2023 release Pathaan an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, broke several records at the box office. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan played a role of a spy; the film also had Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

The worldwide collection of Pathaan was Rs 1,050.05 crore, according to Sacnilk’s data.

