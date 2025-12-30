Mixers at XLRI, 60,456 printouts at IIM-A: Blinkit’s college billboards strike a chord with students

Forget placements and rankings. Blinkit is judging India’s top colleges by what they order the most. From mixers to printouts and coffee, the quick-commerce platform’s new billboards have turned everyday campus habits into inside jokes that students can’t stop sharing.

As part of its latest outdoor advertising campaign, Blinkit has put up bright yellow hoardings across several cities. These billboards use real ordering data from college campuses, turning routine student behaviour into humour that feels personal and highly relatable.

Advertisement

One of the most talked-about billboards compares XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, with IIM Calcutta. The hoarding reads, “XLRI ordered double the mixers than IIM-C.” Mixers are non-alcoholic drinks often paired with alcohol. Below this, Blinkit adds a cheeky line: “Kyun nahi ho rahi padhai? (Why is studying not happening?)”

Another Blinkit billboard near IIM Ahmedabad puts the spotlight on academics. According to Blinkit’s data, “60,456 printouts were ordered in IIM-A.” The line below reads, “Tum toh chhaap rahe ho.” This translates to over 165 printouts every day in 2025.

The campaign extends to other campuses as well. A billboard near IIM Lucknow reveals, “IIM-L ordered dahi cheeni 3,847 times together,” followed by the line, “Quiz ki taiyaari?” Another hoarding says Amity University “ordered 2,622 kg of coffee this year,” with the caption, “Attendance ka chakkar?” At IIT Kharagpur, Blinkit notes that “23,460 diyas were ordered in IIT-KGP,” adding the line, “Ye illu illu kya hai?”

Advertisement

Social media users were quick to react to the campaign. One user wrote, “Not gonna lie, creative marketing Blinkit. You do this and you grab the attention of an age group which decides the flow (sic).” Another joked that Blinkit was “surely increasing competition in CLAT after this post.”

Some users also used the moment to engage directly with the brand. “Why haven’t you started petrol delivery in metro cities?” one comment asked. Another summed up the mood by saying, “Love Blinkit’s relatability in the world of marketing!”