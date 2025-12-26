'O-1 visa approved, stamped': San Francisco-based tech entrepreneur says Blinkit saved her day

Gauri Gupta, a San Francisco-based tech entrepreneur, recently shared an anecdote wherein the popular 10-minute delivery app Blinkit saved the day for her. Gupta stated in a social media post that the incident occurred while she was waiting in line for her O-1 visa interview at the US Embassy in Delhi.

"I was standing in the queue for my O-1 visa interview at the Delhi US Embassy when I realised I might be missing a couple of documents that Google says are kind of important for O-1 approval. The queue was already insanely long even for an 8 AM slot, and there was no time to run to the market. I started panicking a bit," she wrote in a post on X.

She further stated that the guard at the Embassy casually told her to obtain printouts via Blinkit.

"So, while standing in the queue, I uploaded my documents on the app. They got printed and delivered to me in 15 minutes, while I was still in the queue. Saved my panic moment lol. Visa approval and stamped. Literally saved my day and truly served the best purpose of a last-minute delivery app. In such moments, services in India feel like a real privilege!"

Netizens were quick to share their takes, with some saying that quick commerce apps are indeed one of the best innovations in India.

"I wish we could have something that fast and cheap in the USA," a user commented.

"Quick commerce is literally one of the best innovations we've adapted in India. Tech like this is a life saver indeed," a second user said. A third user wrote, "Waooh, India is living in the future of delivery app."

"Truly, while a lot of people bicker about the concept of 10-15 min deliveries the convenience is unmatched. I haven't experienced it anywhere else in the world. Also, was O1 a humble brag? If it was then you deserve it, because it's no mean feat (sic)," a fourth user weighed in.