scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Patna HC dismisses petitions challenging Bihar govt's caste-based survey

Feedback

Patna HC dismisses petitions challenging Bihar govt's caste-based survey

According to the initial plans, the survey was supposed to be completed by the month of May

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Patna HC dismisses petitions challenging Bihar govt's caste-based survey Patna HC dismisses petitions challenging Bihar govt's caste-based survey
SUMMARY
  • Patna High Court dismissed petitions challenging Bihar's caste survey on Tuesday.
  • Survey was to be held in two phases; household counting in January and caste data gathering from April 15.
  • High Court saw it as a census under Central govt jurisdiction.

Patna High Court on Tuesday rejected all petitions challenging the caste-based survey by Bihar government.

The survey was planned to be carried out in two phases, with the first phase involving a household counting exercise conducted in January. The second phase, which commenced on April 15, aimed to gather data on people's caste and socio-economic conditions. 

According to the initial plans, the survey was supposed to be completed by the month of May. However, on May 4, the High Court had issued a stay order on the caste census following three petitions seeking a halt to the survey. 

The bench, comprising Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Madhuresh Prasad, observed that the survey appeared to be more like a census, which, according to the court, falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Central government.

"We find that the caste-based survey is a census in the garb of a survey; the power to carry out which is exclusively on the Union Parliament which has also enacted a Census Act, 1948," the court said in May.

In response to the High Court's stay, the Bihar government approached the Supreme Court seeking its removal. However, Supreme Court refused to lift the stay.

Subsequently, the matter was brought back to the Patna High Court, which has now dismissed the challenge against the caste-based survey on Tuesday.

(Inputs by Rohit Singh)

Also Watch | How to spot multibagger stocks? Check top market guru Raamdeo Agrawal's easy tips, strategy for 10x return, share market outlook, and more: BT Market Masters

Published on: Aug 01, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement