Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 mn to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria; all netizens ask the same question

In a rare act of humanity, an anonymous Pakistani walked into the Turkish embassy and donated $30 million to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The development was confirmed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet.

Sharif tweeted, “Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into the Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds.”

Soon after Sharif’s tweet went viral, Pakistanis asked why did the good samaritan not walk into the Pakistani embassy despite the country’s economy being on tenterhooks and the food and energy crisis spiralling out of control. Pakistani writer and military affairs expert Ayesha Siddiqa said that it is interesting why the philanthropist did not walk into a Pakistani embassy and donate money for flood relief work.

Siddiqa wrote, “Interesting that this philanthropist didn’t quietly walk into a Pakistani embassy and donate this money for flood relief. Wonder why?”

Pakistani journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq tweeted, “Lol, instead ask yourself a question that why he didn’t walk to the Pakistani embassy.”

BJP’s Punit Agarwal replied to Sharif’s tweet and said the anonymous Pakistani preferred to donate the amount to Turkey despite Pakistan’s economic condition being in shambles.

Agarwal wrote on Twitter, “That anonymous Pakistani also preferred to donate to Turkey rather than giving it to Pakistan despite knowing you are begging desperately across the globe. He knows you will use the money in sponsoring terrorists.”

Another user wondered how Sharif knew the donor’s nationality but not his name. The user wrote, “How do you know that the anonymous person was a Pakistani? Could be an Indian also. The anonymous person did not tell his name but told his nationality. Great.”

Another Twitter user quipped, “Good thing that he didn’t walk into the Pakistan embassy for the donation to be sent to Turkey. It would’ve eventually ended up in your account (like always).”

As Twitter users continued to flay the Sharif-led Pakistan government, two powerful earthquakes on the Turkey-Syria border have claimed at least 33,000 lives and the death toll is expected to rise further. Many in Turkey have blamed faulty construction for the devastation, according to the Associated Press.

