Bangladesh unrest: Air India to resume evening flights to Dhaka, one-time waiver offered to passengers

Tata Group-owned Air India has said it will operate its evening flights AI237 and AI238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi route on Tuesday and will offer a one-time waiver to passengers for rescheduling flights. On Monday, Air India and IndiGo had cancelled scheduled flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect due to unrest in Bangladesh after its PM Sheikh Hasina resigned due to anti-government protests.

“Due to the prevailing situation in Dhaka, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling to customers, with confirmed bookings on any Air India flight to and from Dhaka between 4th and 7th August 2024, if they desire to do so,” said Air India in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The tickets would have to be booked on or prior to 5th August. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority. For more information, please connect with our Contact Centre at 011-69329333 , 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com,” it added.

Till yesterday, Air India operated two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka, Vistara flies daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to the Bangladesh capital. IndiGo operated flights to Dhaka from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

UPDATE



Air India will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector on 6 August 2024. In addition, due to the prevailing situation in Dhaka, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling to customers, with confirmed bookings on any Air India… — Air India (@airindia) August 6, 2024



