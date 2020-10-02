Donald Trump, Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus; PM Modi wishes 'quick recovery'

US President Donald Trump and his wife and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 after his top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. In a tweet, Trump informed that both he and Melania will begin quarantine and recovery process immediately. "We will get through this TOGETHER!" he added. The development is likely to bring to standstill his hectic election campaign.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

US President counselor Hicks is his closest aid to have tested positive with coronavirus. She had travelled with the president on Air Force One early this week.

Earlier, Trump had informed about Hicks being infected with the virus on Thursday. "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!," he added.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump, in an interview to Fox News, on Thursday night said he and the first lady spend a lot of time with her. The president said he and the First Lady were tested for COVID-19 and are now awaiting the results. In the middle of the election campaign, Trump has been travelling a lot in particular in the battleground States. "I just went out with a test and the first lady just went out with a test also. So, whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know," he said.

In a statement, Judd Deere, the Deputy White House Press Secretary said that the President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. Several White House staffers have tested positive with COVID-19 in recent months, including the National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished Trump and Melania a "quick recovery and good health". "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health," PM Modi tweeted.