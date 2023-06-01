Canada launches category-based selection for Express Entry: Proficiency in French language, STEM workers to benefit

Sean Fraser, Canada's immigration minister, has announced the first-ever launch of category-based selection for Canada’s flagship economic immigration management system, Express Entry.

Category-based selection will allow the country to issue invitations to apply (ITA) to prospective permanent residents with specific skills, training or language abilities.

This year, category-based selection invitations will focus on candidates who have a strong French language proficiency, or work experience in the fields of -- healthcare, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions, trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors, transport, agriculture and agri-food.

The first category-based invitations to apply are expected to be sent this summer.

"With employers eagerly seeking to fill countless vacant positions across the country, immigration emerges as a vital piece to solving this puzzle. Recognizing this reality, the Government of Canada is building an immigration system that acts as a catalyst for growth, empowering businesses, helping address their labour needs and strengthening French communities," Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said in an official statement.

It further added that category-based selection will make Express Entry more responsive to Canada’s changing economic and labour market needs, while building on the high human capital approach that has been a hallmark of Canada’s successful economic immigration system.

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

In June 2022, the Government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French.

