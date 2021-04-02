Car rams US Capitol barricade, 2 police officers injured

A car rammed a barricade outside the US Capitol, injuring two police offers on Friday afternoon. In a tweet, the US Capitol Police said both the officers along with the driver have been moved to a hospital.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 - U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

However, The Associated Press reported, citing law enforcement officials, that the driver was shot. While at least one of the injured police officer was in serious condition, the driver was in critical condition.

The US Capitol was placed on lockdown after the incident and staff was told to not enter or exit the buildings, it said.

Earlier in January, supporters of the then US President Donald Trump had stormed the US Capitol building where Congress meets in an attempt to overturn the results of elections won by Joe Biden.