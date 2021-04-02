scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Car rams US Capitol barricade, 2 police officers injured

The US Capitol was placed on lockdown after the incident and staff was told to not enter or exit the buildings.

Earlier in January, supporters of the then US President Donald Trump had stormed the US Capitol building. Earlier in January, supporters of the then US President Donald Trump had stormed the US Capitol building.

A car rammed a barricade outside the US Capitol, injuring two police offers on Friday afternoon. In a tweet, the US Capitol Police said both the officers along with the driver have been moved to a hospital.

However, The Associated Press reported, citing law enforcement officials, that the driver was shot. While at least one of the injured police officer was in serious condition, the driver was in critical condition.

The US Capitol was placed on lockdown after the incident and staff was told to not enter or exit the buildings, it said.

Earlier in January, supporters of the then US President Donald Trump had stormed the US Capitol building where Congress meets in an attempt to overturn the results of elections won by Joe Biden.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos