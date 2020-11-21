China's gory warning: 'Eyes will be plucked out'!

China has issued a brute warning for UK and its allies that their "eyes will be plucked out" if they continue "meddling" in its affairs in Hong Kong. The Five Eyes alliance which comprises the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand have been accusing China for allegedly trying to crush dissent in the former British colony.

Reacting to the criticism by Western superpowers, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has warned the alliance to stay out of its affairs saying: "They should be careful or their eyes will be plucked out."

"No matter [if] they have five eyes or 10 eyes, as long as they dare to harm China's sovereignty, security and development interests, [they should be] careful not to get their eyes jabbed and blinded," a report in The Sun cited the spokesperson as saying.

China was irked by a statement signed off by the five foreign ministers of the alliance, which condemned the expulsion of four pro-democracy legislators from the Hong Kong Parliament.

The warning read: "China's action is a clear breach of its international obligations under the legally binding, UN registered Sino-British Joint Declaration. It breaches both China's commitment that Hong Kong will enjoy a 'high degree of autonomy' and the right to freedom of speech."

The Five Eyes alliance has asked the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to "respect the channels" for the people of that country to express their concerns and opinions.

Earlier, pro-democracy legislator Ted Hui was forced out of the chamber after he allegedly threw a smelly liquid on the floor during a debate that would outlaw insulting the Chinese national anthem.

The crackdown by China has since led to mass resignations of the pro-democracy lawmakers. However, Beijing has defended the decision to expel the parliamentarians.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing: "Public servants must support their country's restrictive law and stay loyal to their homeland. This is basic political ethics around the world."