China to lower import tariffs on 883 products from January 2021

It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1 next year

China will lower import tariffs on 883 products from Jan. 1, 2021, including some aviation equipment, logs and paper products, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1 next year, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

From Jan. 1, 2020, the ministry has lowered import tariffs on over 850 products.

