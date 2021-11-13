scorecardresearch
China warns US not to back Taiwan independence

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the virtual meeting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden would have on Tuesday Asia time.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken not to "send wrong signals" to Taiwan pro-independence forces, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Both men also spoke about the virtual meeting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden would have on Tuesday Asia time.

