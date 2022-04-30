scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
World
Dialogue with US on strategic stability is formally 'frozen': Russia

Feedback

Dialogue with US on strategic stability is formally 'frozen': Russia

Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said those contacts could be resumed once Russia completes what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russian and U.S. flags are pictured before talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. (Photo: Reuters) Russian and U.S. flags are pictured before talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability is formally "frozen", the TASS news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Saturday.

Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said those contacts could be resumed once Russia completes what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Yermakov said Moscow believed the United States intended to finalise projects to deploy medium- and short-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. He gave no evidence to back up the assertion.

"The emergence of such weapons in those regions will further worsen the situation and fuel the arms race," he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Russia makes last-minute bond payment via its foreign reserves to avoid default

TAGS:

BT TV