Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Japan, no tsunami warning yet

Over a week after the country's deadliest quake in nearly eight years, another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Japan on Tuesday. The earthquake caused strong shaking, but there was no tsunami warning yet from the authorities. "A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck. The quake registered an intensity of 5- on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7," reported Japan's state broadcaster NHK.

On January 1, Japan was hit by another earthquake of 7.6 magnitudes, which caused massive damage to properties and lives, and triggered tsunami waves on the west coast.

Reuters on Saturday reported that the death toll from the earthquake topped 100 with more than 200 people still missing. The earthquake that struck Japan's west coast destroyed infrastructure, leaving 23,000 homes without power in the Hokuriku region.

The search for survivors under collapsed buildings continued as more than 30,000 evacuees awaited aid. As of Saturday morning, 98 people had been confirmed dead, according to the Ishikawa government website. It is the highest toll since quakes in Kumamoto in southwestern Japan killed 276 people, including related deaths, in 2016.

(With inputs from Reuters)