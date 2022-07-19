Europe's heat wave set to persist into next week after peaking

scorecardresearch
Europe's heat wave looks set to peak on Tuesday, but temperatures are expected to remain above normal into the middle of next week, an official at the World Meteorological Organization said, citing current weather models.

 

Officials at the same press briefing said they expected more deaths among the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions due to the ongoing heat wave as well as challenges for health systems due to increased demand.

 

