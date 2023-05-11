'Fascism in Pakistan': Shocking video of cop beating middle-aged woman goes viral

A video showing a middle-aged woman being beaten up and dragged by a police officer in Pakistan is going viral on social media. The video, shared by the official account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Twitter, shows two women with a child and an infant, with one of them involved in a physical clash with the cop while the other tries to save her.

"#PakistanUnderSiege - Everyone, please tag all influencers and human rights activists to propagate this fascism in Pakistan!," PTI wrote on Twitter.

The video, which was shared by the account last night, has drawn a lot of attention on social media, with many users asking the UN Human Rights to interfere. On the other hand, some believe that the video showcases PTI's attempt to hide terrorist activities.

"Pakistan law enforcement agencies are persecuting women and r seriously maltreating them. Take some serious action and condemn it in strongest terms (sic)," a user said tagging UN Human Rights.

"Both, the woman with infant in her arm & the one aiding her, should be taken into custody & forcibly detained in a psychiatric facility for intentionally endangering a minor’s life. Shows how PTI men are using women, children, and infants as human shields for terrorist activities," a second added.

"This is extremely bad and unlawful," said a third user.

#PakistanUnderSiege - Everyone, please tag all influencers and human rights activists to propagate this fascism in Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/5d5xnwCrag — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 10, 2023

Protests in Pakistan

Protests have erupted across Pakistan over the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

Violent clashes between Imran Khan's supporters and security forces have left at least seven people dead and nearly 300 injured across Pakistan as the army was deployed in the country's capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Wednesday to maintain law and order, news agency PTI reported.

On Tuesday, the protesters had set ablaze the Corps Commander's house in Lahore after ransacking it. They also pelted stones at the Governor's House and attacked the ruling PML-N headquarters in Lahore, torching the vehicles parked over there.

Khan was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing.

Also Read: Pakistan PM's aide alleges Imran Khan's supporters were 'sent by RSS and BJP from India'