G7 Summit: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes PM Modi

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit where the leaders of the world's seven richest countries will discuss various important global issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, food security, and counter-terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, was received by Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany.

"Working together for 'Progress towards an equitable world'. German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz welcomes PM @narendramodi to the @G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau," External Affairs Minister spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Before the start of the summit, Prime Minister Modi shook hands with US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the leaders assembled for a group photo.

During the summit, Modi will exchange views with the leaders of the bloc and its partners on issues such as energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment, and democracy.

"I will be attending the G-7 Summit today in which we will discuss various important global issues," he said on Twitter.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

The leaders of the world's seven richest countries are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.

Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Scholz. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7.

In his remarks ahead of his departure, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognize the democracies of the global south as its partners.