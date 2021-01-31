Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump, WHO among Nobel Peace Prize 2021 nominees

Former US President Donald Trump, environment activist Greta Thunberg and Russian dissident Alexei Navalny are among those nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Nominees also include WHO and its COVAX programme, according to a Reuters survey of Norwegian lawmakers, who have a track record of picking the winner.

Thousands of people, from members of parliaments worldwide to former winners, are eligible to propose candidates. Nominations, which close on Sunday, do not imply an endorsement from the Nobel committee.

The recipient is selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, a five-member committee appointed by the Parliament of Norway.The Norwegian Nobel Committee does not comment on nominations, keeping secret for 50 years the names of nominators and unsuccessful nominees.

But nominators can choose to reveal their picks.Thunberg was named as one of "the foremost spokespeople in the fight against the climate crisis", with the campaigning group she co-founded, Fridays for Future, also receiving a nod.Navalny, nominated by Russian academics, was named for his efforts for a peaceful democratisation of Russia, by Norwegian former minister Ola Elvestuen.

Other names are Belarusian activists Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo for their "fight for a fair election and inspiration for peaceful resistance", one nominator, Geir Sigbjoern Toskedal told Reuters.

Freedom of information is a recurring theme with nominees including the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists; former Charlie Hebdo journalist Zineb el Rhazoui, news website Hong Kong Free Press, the US-based International Fact-Checking Network and Paris-based Reporters without Borders (RSF).Other nominees include NATO and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

The 2021 laureate will be announced in October.

