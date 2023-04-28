‘Idea that he would make it until 86 is unlikely’: Nikki Haley on Joe Biden eyeing second term as US President

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said that US President Joe Biden will unlikely make it till 86 even if he is re-elected. Haley warned Biden’s supporters that they will have to be satisfied with only Kamala Harris in the President’s Office. Her remark came after Biden's recent announcement of seeking re-election in 2024.

While appearing in a discussion on Fox News on Wednesday, Haley said, “I think that we can all be very clear and say as a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley predicts Biden would not make it through a second term:



“If you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris. Because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.” pic.twitter.com/4rMNo5O6gp — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2023

Andrew Bates, the deputy press secretary at the White House, responded to Haley’s statement and said, “As you know, we don't directly respond to campaigns from here. But honestly, I forgot she was running.”

Haley centred her campaign for president around a "new generation" of leaders and advocated that candidates older than 75 years should complete cognitive testing. Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, immediately slammed the proposal.

Despite facing flak from critics about his age, Biden, who announced his candidature on Tuesday, doesn't feel that his age is an issue in re-election.

Biden told reporters on Tuesday, “I can't even say, I guess, how old I am. I can't even say the number. It doesn't register with me. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good.”

Biden's opponents used the President's errors as evidence of his deteriorating mental state.

