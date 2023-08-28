Imran Khan being served desi mutton cooked in ghee, provided Muslim shower and branded commode: Official tells SC

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is now being given several facilities at the Attock District Jail where he has been locked up since August 5. Last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered Attorney General Mansoor Awan to submit a report on Imran Khan's living conditions at the prison.

Earlier this month, the former prime minister, who was awarded a three-year jail term after being convicted in a corruption case, had complained about the cell in which he was kept and asked his lawyers to get him out of the Attock prison as its cells were full of flies and insects.

However, the attorney general's office has in a report informed the country's top court that Imran Khan has been kept in the most secure high observation block, GeoTV said on Monday. "The adjacent barracks have also been kept vacant."

The report said the cell where the former prime minister has been kept was renovated with its walls whitewashed, plastered, distempered and the floor cemented, along with a ceiling fan and fibre door installed.

The cell measures 9x11, while its washroom — walls of which are 6 feet high — has been extended to 7x4 feet, the report said, adding that the wall of the cell has been raised up to five feet. Khan has also been provided with a new branded commode, Muslim shower, tissue stand, and a stainless steel tap, according to the report.

Besides these, a wash basin with a large mirror has also been installed in the former prime minister's cell for ablution and washing purposes. He has also been provided a mattress, four pillows, table, chair, prayer mat, an air cooler, and a 21-inch LED set. The report further said that an official sanitary worker has been designated for two hours daily to clean the former premier's cell and washroom and wash his clothes as well.

The report also mentioned Khan's diet menu which includes bread, omelette, curd, and tea for breakfast. Khan is provided fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses, and rice for lunch and dinner. He has also been served desi chicken twice a week besides desi mutton, cooked in ghee.

The report submitted by the attorney general's office also said that Khan has been given the Holy Quran with an English translation, 25 books of Islamic history, and a newspaper.

Khan's wife Bushra Bibi recently expressed concerns over her husband's deteriorating health. She even warned of potential poisoning in the jail and urged the apex court to take notice after her recent visit.

However, the report said that at least 53 jail personnel have been temporarily deployed to Khan's safe custody at the jail. "Outer and inner security of the jail has been strengthened. Four jail officials under the supervision of an assistant superintendent in each shift (total three eight-hour shifts) have been deployed at the confinement cell," the report said as per GeoTV.