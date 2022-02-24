scorecardresearch
In the name of humanity, stop this war: U.N. Secretary-General

The consequences of a war would be devastating for Ukraine and far-reaching for the global economy, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said, speaking after an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a last-minute plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war 'in the name of humanity', after the Russian leader announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said, speaking after an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine.

The consequences of a war would be devastating for Ukraine and far-reaching for the global economy, he added.

