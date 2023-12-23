Israel-linked ship carrying 20 Indians hit by drone off Gujarat's coast, crew safe

In an incident off India's west coast, an Israel-affiliated merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea, the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker, was reportedly hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a fire, Reuters reported.

The incident occurred approximately 200 km southwest of Veraval, India. Fortunately, the fire was successfully extinguished, and there were no casualties among the crew, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey.

The Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is now en route to the vessel, MV Chem Pluto, which reported the fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack. The ship, carrying crude oil and with a crew of 20 Indians, had departed from a port in Saudi Arabia.

"Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time," the firm said on its website.

The development was reported by defence officials, who stated, "All of the crew, which includes approximately 20 Indians, are safe."

The Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram was dispatched to respond to a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, located 217 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast. The vessel had reported a "fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack."

"The vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. As per inputs received, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning. The ICGS Vikram was deployed on the patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress. All the crew are safe, which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it," ANI quoted defence personnel as saying.

The incident involving an unmanned aerial vehicle striking an Israel-affiliated merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea comes amid heightened tensions and increased drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis. The group claims to be supporting Palestinians in Gaza under siege by Israel.

Also Read: Infosys loses $1.5-bn AI contract inked with global company in Sept