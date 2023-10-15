Israel gives Gazans 3-hour window to relocate from northern Gaza

Israel-Hamas war: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday gave Gaza residents a three-hour window to relocate from northern Gaza to the southern part of Gaza for their safety. The IDF said it will not carry out any operations along this route during the three-hour-long window.

The IDF requested Gaza residents to follow their instructions. "We want to inform you that IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 am to 1 pm. During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza," the IDF said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM. During this window, please take the opportunity… pic.twitter.com/JUkcGOg0yv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

They also said in another post that following their warning, residents of the Gaza Strip started evacuating their homes and headed to the south for their own protection but Hamas obstructed and prevented the safe passage of residents.

"Following the IDF's warning, residents of the Gaza Strip began to evacuate from their homes to the south of the Wadi Gaza for their own protection. Hamas obstructed and prevented the safe passage of residents in the Gaza Strip moving along central roads," the IDF said in a post.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that they had eliminated two Hamas commanders responsible for attacks in two Israeli communities-- Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz-- last Saturday. The IDF killed the commander of Noh'ba force (Hamas' special forces) Bilal al-Kadra in the South Khan Yunis battalion.

Bilal al-Kadra was responsible for the raids carried out by Hamas in Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz on Saturday, the day Hamas carried out the deadliest attack in decades in Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had previously announced that they are prepared for a "coordinated" attack in the Gaza Strip using air, ground, and naval forces. Israel is planning to send 10,000 troops to capture the Gaza city, as per media reports. The Israeli army has, however, not specified when the offensive will begin.

"Hamas has shown the world time and time again what they are capable of. Now the IDF is prepared to counter with an even greater force. There is no place in the world for terrorism," the IDF said. More than 3,600 people have lost their lives on both sides so far as a result of the Hamas attacks and the counter-action by the IDF.

In Israel, over 1,300 people have been killed and 3,227 others have been injured. At least 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since the latest conflict between Israel and Palestine erupted, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

