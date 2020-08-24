Kim Jong Un in coma, sister Kim Yo to take control, suggest reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly in a state of coma and his sister Kim Yo-jong is likely to take over. Several media outlets quoted Chang Song-min, former aide of South Korea's late president Kim Dae-jung, who said that the North Korean leader is likely to be in coma.

"I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period," said Chang Song-min told The Korea Herald.

Chang claimed to have received his intel from a source in China, according to the news outlet. He also stated that all photos released by North Korea in the recent months were fake.

According to the daily, Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers that a ruling system seems to have been set up by Kim Jong Un, following which he is likely to share authority and responsibility with his most-trusted aides. However, the National Intelligence Agency, said that this is not associated to any serious health issue.

However, Chang said in a social media post that no North Korean leader would entrust any of their authorities to another person unless he or she was too sick to rule or removed through a coup. He reiterated that Kim Jong Un is bedridden and unable to rule.

Kim Jong Un's reported deteriorating health has been making headlines for the past few months. The 36-year-old reportedly underwent a "botched" heart operation that left him gravely ill. There were reports of his death as well. However, those rumours were quashed when the North Korean leader was spotted at a fertiliser factory's opening ceremony.

Also read: Who will become North Korea's leader if Kim Jong Un dies?

Also read: Kim Jong Un resurfaces; makes first public appearance after weeks of health rumours