King Charles Coronation Live Updates: King, queen begin coronation procession after being crowned

King Charles was formally crowned after the archbishop placed St Edward's Crown on his head. It’s the only time Charles will wear it in his life.

The King was presented with the Jewelled Sword. The Archbishop of Canterbury told the King to use it to "do justice, stop the growth of iniquity, protect the holy Church of God and all people of goodwill".

Following King Charles's coronation, Queen Consort Camilla is anointed and crowned in a less elaborate ceremony. It is worth noting that she is not required to take an oath. Camilla is crowned with the Queen Mary's Crown.

King Charles' coronation ceremony started at Westminster Abbey in London, where he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned. Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, celebrities, faith leaders and heads of state, have come for the royal ceremony. Ahead of the event, King Charles, along with his elder son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, greeted well-wishers near Buckingham Palace. King Charles III is the first British monarch to be crowned since his grandfather, King George VI, in 1937. British PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have arrived for the ceremony. Sunak, Britain's first Hindu PM, is scheduled to read from the biblical book of Colossians.

Earlier, India-born Sunak called the Coronation a “moment of extraordinary national pride" that will be celebrated across the Commonwealth and beyond. “This is not just a spectacle," Sunak said. “It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions, a vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country, and a cherished ritual through which a new era is born."

Despite the rainy weather, the atmosphere on The Mall is one of excitement and celebration. Umbrellas are out in force, but that is not dampening the party atmosphere of those waiting to see the spectacle. The people are dressed in their finest clothes and waving flags as they await the arrival of the royal procession.

However, not everyone is excited about the coronation. Members of Republic, the anti-monarchy group, are among half a dozen people arrested near Trafalgar Square. They have been vocal in their opposition to the monarchy and have been protesting against the coronation for weeks. The authorities have been keeping a close eye on the group to ensure that their protests do not disrupt the ceremony.

After the coronation ceremony, there will be a second, larger procession where the newly-crowned king and queen will parade through the streets of London, waving to the cheering crowds. Finally, the royal couple will make an appearance on the Palace balcony to greet their subjects and receive the adulation of the crowd.