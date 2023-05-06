King Charles Coronation Live Updates: King, queen begin coronation procession after being crowned

King Charles was formally crowned after the archbishop placed St Edward's Crown on his head. It’s the only time Charles will wear it in his life.
The King was presented with the Jewelled Sword. The Archbishop of Canterbury told the King to use it to "do justice, stop the growth of iniquity, protect the holy Church of God and all people of goodwill".
Following King Charles's coronation, Queen Consort Camilla is anointed and crowned in a less elaborate ceremony. It is worth noting that she is not required to take an oath. Camilla is crowned with the Queen Mary's Crown.
King Charles' coronation ceremony started at Westminster Abbey in London, where he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned. Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, celebrities, faith leaders and heads of state, have come for the royal ceremony. Ahead of the event, King Charles, along with his elder son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, greeted well-wishers near Buckingham Palace. King Charles III is the first British monarch to be crowned since his grandfather, King George VI, in 1937. British PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have arrived for the ceremony. Sunak, Britain's first Hindu PM, is scheduled to read from the biblical book of Colossians.
Earlier, India-born Sunak called the Coronation a “moment of extraordinary national pride" that will be celebrated across the Commonwealth and beyond. “This is not just a spectacle," Sunak said. “It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions, a vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country, and a cherished ritual through which a new era is born."
Despite the rainy weather, the atmosphere on The Mall is one of excitement and celebration. Umbrellas are out in force, but that is not dampening the party atmosphere of those waiting to see the spectacle. The people are dressed in their finest clothes and waving flags as they await the arrival of the royal procession.
However, not everyone is excited about the coronation. Members of Republic, the anti-monarchy group, are among half a dozen people arrested near Trafalgar Square. They have been vocal in their opposition to the monarchy and have been protesting against the coronation for weeks. The authorities have been keeping a close eye on the group to ensure that their protests do not disrupt the ceremony.
After the coronation ceremony, there will be a second, larger procession where the newly-crowned king and queen will parade through the streets of London, waving to the cheering crowds. Finally, the royal couple will make an appearance on the Palace balcony to greet their subjects and receive the adulation of the crowd.
A massive military ceremonial operation is underway, with nearly 4,000 UK armed forces personnel marching together in perfect unison. Described as the largest of its kind for a generation, the event has undergone six weeks of rehearsals to ensure that all the marching bands are perfectly synchronised.
The bells of Westminster Abbey are rung as King Charles III leaves the building. The Coronation Procession will be underway shortly.
"God save our gracious King," sings the congregation as Charles makes a reappearance.
The emphasis has switched to the music now that the King and the queen have retired to St Edward's Chapel.
The final part of the service will see the King and queen taking Holy Communion - the principal act of worship of the Christian church.
King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey
Prince William pledges his loyalty to his father. Traditionally, a succession of royals and peers would now pay homage by kneeling before the new king - swearing allegiance and kissing his right hand. But William is the only royal duke to do it this time.
The archbishop invites people in the abbey - and those watching and listening at home - to pledge allegiance with the words: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God."
This part of the ceremony sees the King take the throne. The archbishop kneels before the monarch before pledging his faith to Charles III.
Another round of "God save the King" echoes through the abbey, accompanied by the congregation's enthusiastic response. The jubilant occasion is marked by the ringing of the abbey bells, the blaring of trumpets, and the firing of gun salutes across the United Kingdom.
The Archbishop has now placed the St Edward's Crown upon the King's head, a moment of profound significance. It is worth noting that this is the only instance in King Charles's life that he will wear this crown.
Further precious gems and regalia are bestowed upon the King during the ceremony. Baroness Merron, representing the Jewish community, presents the Robe Royal to the King. Additionally, the Stole Royal, the only new garment used in the ceremony, is presented to the King by Prince William.
The ceremony now proceeds to the investiture, which is a highly symbolic and momentous occasion. Firstly, the King is draped in a resplendent golden garment known as the Supertunica. He then takes his seat in the Coronation Chair, where the regalia is presented to him.
Here are some images showing the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside their kids and other high-ranking members of the royal family, observing the coronation ceremony.
Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met with King Charles III ahead of the coronation ceremony in London on Saturday.
"We are here to crown a king, and we crown a king to serve," says Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, as he starts to deliver his sermon.
The Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledges the presence of diverse faiths in the UK, emphasizing the Church of England's commitment to nurturing an inclusive environment where individuals of all beliefs can thrive.
Archbishop Welby then proceeds to administer the Coronation Oath, which is a legal obligation. He asks King Charles to affirm his commitment to upholding the law and the Church of England throughout his reign.
The King places his hand upon the Holy Gospel and solemnly pledges to uphold these promises. Additionally, he takes the Accession Declaration Oath, affirming his faith as a "faithful Protestant".
In an intentional effort to promote inclusivity and diversity, the ceremony incorporates elements from various faiths and cultures alongside its Christian roots. Representatives from the Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, and Buddhist communities are present, and the Hindu Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, reads a Bible passage.
Notably, individuals from Black and Asian backgrounds hold significant roles in the ceremony, including public figures and members of the clergy. For the first time in a millennium of Coronations, women bishops participate.
Additionally, Welsh, Scottish, and Irish Gaelic words are spoken, while a Byzantine chant in Greek pays tribute to the late Prince Philip, the King's father.
The service comprises multiple stages and is anticipated to conclude in just under two hours. During the initial phase, known as the recognition, King Charles is presented to "the people" in a practice that dates back to the Anglo-Saxon era.
