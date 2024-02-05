King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, says Buckingham Palace

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said on Monday. During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted, the Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

The King, 75, has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, King Charles will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible, the Palace said.

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer, it added.

King Charles was seen at a church service in Sandringham on Sunday, where he waved to crowds, reported BBC. He had a prostate procedure at a private London hospital more than a week ago.

King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023, months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This was the first coronation in nearly 70 years.