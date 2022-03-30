Largest diamond up for auction; pegged at $20-30 mn

Come May 11, a 238.31-carat pear-shaped diamond, dubbed ‘The Rock’ will be auctioned at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva. This is the largest white diamond ever to appear for sale at auction. The rare gemstone was mined and polished in South Africa around two decades ago, and is estimated to fetch anywhere between $20 million and $30 million.

Graded by the Gemmological Institute of America as G colour, VS1 clarity, ‘The Rock’ is also accompanied by a letter from the GIA stating that it is the largest existing D-Z colour pear-shaped diamond ever graded by the laboratory.

The previous auction record for the largest white diamond was a 163.41-carat gem, which sold at Christie’s Geneva in November 2017 for $33 million.

“The Rock will join the very best of legendary gemstones which have passed through Christie’s global salerooms since 1766. The market for diamonds is particularly vibrant and we are confident that this sensational gemstone will capture the attention of collectors across the globe this spring season,” says Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewellery.

The diamond was on display in Dubai and is now headed to Taipei and New York, before the auction in Geneva.

The diamond market is particularly active right now. Christie’s has sold significant white diamonds previously including the Winston Legacy – a 101.73 carat pear-shaped diamond in 2013 for $26 million.

